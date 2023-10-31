Over 19, 500 students sit for Year Eight exam

A total of 19, 523 candidates are registered to sit for the Fiji Year Eight Examination at 712 centers with Mathematics being the first paper today.

The exam will be held in all primary schools from today until Thursday.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is encouraging all candidates to do their best over the next three days.

Radrodro is encouraging parents and guardians to give children the necessary support they need while they sit for national examinations.

He is urging Heads of Schools and Examination Supervisors to ensure that National Examinations are conducted as scheduled and in line with the stipulated guidelines.

The Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination will begin on 6th November and finish on the 17th.

A total of 8, 208 candidates are registered for this exam at 170 centers.

The Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination will start from 21st November and end on December 1st.

A total of 14,696 candidates will sit for the exam at 174 centers.

The first paper for both examinations at secondary level is English.

All senior students are reminded about the importance of passing this subject with other best three subjects for scholarship purposes and entry into Higher Education Institutes.