Over $150m would be saved if dredging work go as planned

The Environment Ministry reveals they will save over $150m if the dredging of various rivers and creeks goes according to their schedule.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe, says a total of 139 rivers and creeks have been earmarked for dredging and the Ministry aims to complete the projects in 14 months.

Wycliffe adds these have been classified as hotspots or vulnerable to natural disasters, particularly flooding.

However, the projects have been categorized in different stages where 27 rivers have been identified for phase one of dredging.

“We have come up with a mode of private partnership where we work with the extraction industry to de-silt. When they de-silt they remove some of the sand and gravel that’s of commercial benefit to them. So it’s a win-win situation”.

The Ministry recently launched its first river dredging project for this year in Rakiraki and more commissioning is expected in the coming weeks.

The project will be rolled out at identified spots in the Western, Eastern, Central and Northern Divisions.