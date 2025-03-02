Over $1 million in transactions recorded

E-commerce has experienced significant growth, with businesses increasingly adopting digital platforms like VitiKart to expand their reach and enhance customer interactions.

This has been highlighted by Vodafone’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad who reveals that, so far this year, VitiKart has processed over a million dollars in transactions.

He adds this is primarily driven by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

Launched in 2020, VitiKart is an online retail platform that showcases products from local businesses, connecting them with consumers across Fiji.

Prasad emphasizes the critical role these platforms play in supporting business growth and fostering digital transformation.

“This reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering digital transformation and seeing our businesses adapt and flourish in the digital age.”

Prasad also highlights ongoing partnerships with organizations like the Reserve Bank of Fiji and Waterfront Fiji, which are vital in driving financial inclusion and helping businesses adapt to the digital economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.