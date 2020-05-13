Over $1.6m lost due to procurement scam

More than $1.6 million has been lost due to corruption in the public procurement sector.

While responding to questions sent by FBC News, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption reveals that cases involving alleged procurement scam make up approximately 18 percent of all their cases.

In the last few years, FICAC has completed six cases in relation to procurement scam.

Eight people involved in such scams have already been sentenced which includes seven former employees of the then Public Works Department while one was the former employee of the Water Authority Department.

FICAC confirms 17 cases are pending before the court.

FICAC is now in the process of preparing a comprehensive training program for those involved in public procurement.

In a statement, FICAC says, it is evident that corruption within the public procurement system is prevalent and must be addressed to prevent future corrupt activity.

Earlier this week eight more people fronted court for their alleged involvement in a procurement scam at the Nasinu Town Council.

FICAC says they are ensuring that not another cent of public funds is lost due to corruption.