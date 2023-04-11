Order fertilizer early: Dutt

Sugarcane farmers.

The Sugar Cane Growers Council says cane farmers must place their orders early with the FSC to get their fertilizer supply from the South Pacific Fertilizer Company in Lautoka.

Council CEO Vimal Dutt says the orders have to be made through the FSC, which will then process them and send them to SPF for fertilizer delivery.

Dutt says the new cane planting window is already open, and many cane farmers were looking forward to planting more new cane on their vacant land.

Dutt says fertilizer will be used to help these new canes grow.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is also involved through their senior officers, as the new cane planting window has opened from last month until October this year.

SRIF’s senior scientific officer and in charge of the SRIF lab, Doreen Pillay, says the right amount of fertilizer is to be used when new cane is planted, with land preparation first.