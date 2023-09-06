Potential for Fiji business hubs

[File Photo]

Fiji’s primary business hubs, which are Suva, Lautoka, and Nadi, have the potential to transform according to the master plan.

Chair of Morrow Architects and Planners Dr Liu Thaikers is optimistic about these development projects, drawing from his experience in Singapore.

He believes that by realizing the potential of Fiji’s landscape, the country can become a highly functional, beautiful and romantic city.

“One of the top priority I have for Suva and Nadi is to do the detailed masterplan of the central business districts because the central business district is not only the face of the city but also the engine of your economic development.”



Chair of Morrow Architects and Planners Dr Liu Thaikers.

Singapore Cooperation Enterprise Chief Executive, Kong Wy Mun, shares similar sentiments.

“I think from this master planning project we are hoping that there will be other projects or initiatives that we can embark on together, leveraging on our own Singapore development experience but at the same time acknowledging the Fijian environment to which we have to adapt our knowledge.”



Singapore Cooperation Enterprise Chief Executive, Kong Wy Mun.

The masterplan is not just a document but a blueprint for progress, a roadmap to prosperity, and a well-being plan for every Fijian.