Opposition MPs fighting to keep the MIDA Act

Viliame Naupoto [left] and Premila Kumar [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition MPs showed strong resistance towards the move to repeal the Media Industry Development Authority Act of 2010.

FijiFirst MP Premila Kumar and Viliame Naupoto were two of the first Opposition MPs to debate against the motion.

Kumar claims that the previously existing Media Council was not independent.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Minister for Education claims that repealing the act will mean operating standards are thrown out the window.

“This Act has many relevant section to ensure that high media standards are maintained. For example, their schedule 1 to 4 on the media code and ethics, the general code for advertisements, the code of advertising to children and the television program classification code Repealing the Act means all these standards are thrown out the window.”

Kumar suggests keeping the Act but amending sections to strike a balance between absolute media freedom and absolute control of the media by the government.

Meanwhile, following suit, an emotional Viliame Naupoto says too much influence by the media is bad for democracy.

The former military commander claims that diversity of opinion is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy, and he claims that this does not exist in Fiji as everything is about government.

He claims that repealing the Act is a grave mistake for democracy, as he opposes the motion.

The motion was passed in Parliament.