Opposition MPs missing from reception

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

FijiFirst Members of Parliament were visibly not present at a reception hosted by the President at the State House last night.

The event is to mark the opening of a new Parliament session by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

FBC News was invited to take pictures and noted that only government MPs were in attendance.

Members of the diplomatic corps were also present.

Questions have been sent to FijiFirst’s General Secretary regarding this.