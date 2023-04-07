Opposition leader urges Fijians to reflect on Easter

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu

As Fijians mark Good Friday today commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross, the Opposition Leader has called on people to take this time to reevaluate their lives in light of the rising incidents of violent attacks in the country.

Inia Seruiratu emphasized the key messages of Easter, including forgiveness, love, commitment, sharing, and acceptance, hold great significance for society.

“If you are on the roads or if you are traveling, make sure we share the love, the love that was shared on the cross of Calvary.”

Seruiratu expressed hope that the love demonstrated on the cross of Calvary would be shared among all Fijians, urging them to reflect on their actions and choices during this holiday season.

He also issued a cautionary message to the public to be careful while traveling, driving, or enjoying the holiday, as the number of road fatalities for the year has already surpassed twenty.

Seruiratu adds that the opposition members conveyed warm wishes for a happy and blessed Easter to all Fijians, emphasizing the importance of reflection, caution, and spreading the love during this festive season.