Opposition leader calls for unity, fairness and compassion

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu says today is a special day to reflect on how far Fiji has come since independence and to honor the leaders and people whose courage, sacrifice and vision built the foundations of our free and proud Fiji.

Seruiratu says the nation’s greatest strength lies in its people, in kindness, resilience and the rich diversity of cultures, traditions and faiths that make up our beautiful country.

He says the spirit of Bula that unites everyone is what truly defines Fiji.

Seruiratu is also urging Fijians to renew their commitment to fairness, compassion and opportunity for all.

He is also calling on everyone to stand together to uplift those in need, protect the vulnerable and build a future where every Fijian is respected and has the chance to prosper.

