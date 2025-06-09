Opposition calls for hiring retired teachers

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu has urged the Ministry of Education to consider hiring retired teachers temporarily to help ease the growing shortage of teachers in secondary schools across the country.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Seruiratu highlighted that many qualified retirees remain in the very communities where vacancies exist, and could help fill urgent gaps. At the same time, the Ministry works on long-term solutions.

“A supplementary question to the Honourable Minister, on temporary appointment of retirees to fill the gaps, is that something that the Ministry considers and approves? Because in some areas while you are trying to fill the vacant posts, there are retirees in the same areas that are also qualified to do the work.”

In response, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed that the Ministry is actively engaging with the Public Service Commission to explore this recommendation.

“Yes, as I’ve alluded to, we are working with the Public Service Commission in the skills that they have. So we are trying to also include in discussing with them the inclusion of primary school teachers to be part of the skills, according to the Public Service Commission.”

The discussion yesterday came as part of a broader debate on the current teacher shortage crisis, which has been worsened by rising resignations due to better employment opportunities overseas and locally.

Radrodro also reiterated existing efforts to address the issue, including working with TSLS on targeted scholarships, recruiting final-year students into the workforce, and reviewing deployment policies.

With STEM and PMEC subjects most affected, the call to involve experienced retirees adds a new layer to the Ministry’s ongoing strategies to ensure no classroom is left without a qualified teacher.

