OPM cooperates with police investigation

The Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that one of its official vehicles was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two men outside Nausori yesterday.

It says they have offered full cooperation as police investigations into the accident have begun.

The office further extends its deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this tragic accident.

A 17-year-old has since been taken for questioning.

It’s alleged that he took the key while his father was sleeping and took the vehicle.

Police say it’s alleged he hit the two and escaped from the scene; he later relayed the incident to his father, who then informed the police.

