Opening doors to a second chance

Thirty-six inmates will mark the start of a new chapter in their lives today.

The Fiji Corrections Service is hosting its Employment Expo at its coffee shop in Korovou, Walu Bay, offering these men and women a chance to re-enter the workforce and rebuild their futures.

Since the initiative began in 2018, 59 ex-offenders have successfully found employment through the expo, moving on to create better lives for themselves and their families.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Sevuloni Naucukidi, says the expo is about more than jobs, it’s about hope, reintegration, and giving people the opportunity to turn their lives around.

“People make mistakes, but we must give them a chance to learn from them and grow so this is a humble request to our corporate sector to please attend this expo and open your hearts and also your doors.

This year, for the first time, the FCS has engaged stakeholders early to familiarize them with its activities and needs, aiming to establish a nationwide employer network to support the reintegration of 431 inmates scheduled for release in the coming year.

The 36 participants bring skills across tourism, farming, construction, electrical work, transport, customer service, administration, accounting, and laboratory technology, ready to contribute positively to Fiji’s workforce.

The expo, starting at 12:30 pm, will be officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka.

