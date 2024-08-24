Open discussions key to combatting child exploitation: Tubuna

Strong emphasis has been placed on the importance of open communication and addressing sensitive topics within families, rather than avoiding them under the guise of taboo.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna highlighted this while opening the Dilkusha Boys School Bazaar in Nausori yesterday.

Tubuna raised alarm on the reports from Nadi, where approximately 100 students were found offering themselves for sex on the Telegram app in exchange for money with the youngest being in the primary school.

Tubuna stresses the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant and educate their children about the dangers of online predation

“We need to stand up and take ownership of our loved ones, our families, and of course our children. The change starts with parents and guardians. We need to acknowledge that these threats are real and prepare our children for the realities of this world. Many of these things are topics we normally consider as taboo and are left out during family talanoa or sessions.”

The Assistant Minister also urged schools to implement comprehensive sex education programs to equip students with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their sexual health and safety

Our children need to be taught to reason things out and to know why we have the decisions that they make so that they can make wise decisions.

Tubuna also highlighted the need to address the root causes of this disturbing trend, including poverty, lack of opportunities, and societal pressures.

Tubuna also raised concerns over the report by the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council that over 3500 cases of drug use in schools have been documented this year alone, with a staggering 9000 cases reported in the past three years.