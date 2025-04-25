Online threats to children spark strong response

Fiji is ramping up efforts to protect children from online abuse and exploitation, with the Ministry of Trade now exploring accession to the Lanzarote Convention.

The convention is a European treaty dedicated to safeguarding children from sexual exploitation and abuse.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the move is part of a broader push to align Fiji’s child protection policies with international standards and strengthen legal tools to tackle exploitation in all its forms.

At the same time, Fiji is making its presence felt on the global stage through its participation in the WeProtect Global Alliance, a coalition committed to ending online child sexual abuse.

Ali says that while the internet offers powerful opportunities for children to learn and connect, it also exposes them to real dangers.

“This is why we are taking action. Last year, we set up Fiji’s National Task Force to address pornography. It is a joint national effort, led by my ministry and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection. We also work with partners from justice, education, police, civil society, and many more. The task force is up and running and bearing results. Its first and most urgent mission is to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

The Ministry is also reviewing existing laws and policies, and working to strengthen cybercrime investigations, a crucial step in ensuring children are protected in today’s fast-moving digital world.

Ali says a multi-agency approach is key, and the government is working with partners across justice, education, law enforcement, and civil society to build a safer digital space for the next generation.

