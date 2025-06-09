Online Safety Commission warns against harmful Miss Fiji posts

The Online Safety Commission has issued a public warning as online commentary surrounding the Miss Fiji Pageant intensifies, urging people to refrain from posts that could cause serious emotional harm.

The Commission says while public frustration over decisions made by officials or contestants is acknowledged, individuals must be mindful of how concerns are expressed on social media and other online platforms.

Under the Online Safety Act 2018, causing harm through electronic communication is a criminal offence, with offenders facing up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission says courts may consider the extremity of language or images used, how widely the content is circulated and the context in which it appears when determining whether serious emotional distress has been caused.

They are urging public to pause and think before posting, sharing or circulating comments, audio or video recordings online.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.