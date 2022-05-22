Officers reminded to conduct investigations diligently

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police Officers in the Eastern Division who had recently completed the Investigators Empowerment Training were reminded of the importance of maintaining a professional approach while conducting investigation duties

In closing the course facilitated by the Fiji Police Academy staff and supported by the New Zealand Police under the Fiji Police Partnership Program, the newly appointed Director of Operations and former Director Training Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kasiano Vusonilawe says it was imperative for investigators to be well-versed with the latest developments in interviewing techniques.

Vusonilawe says the training is designed for frontline investigators as a refresher course on the latest developments in the investigation field.

One of the techniques introduced by New Zealand Police Advisors under the FPPP is the Peace Model Interviewing Technique which was also part of the training delivered to the officers.

SSP Vusonilawe says Police were measured on the success of investigations and such trainings were aimed at empowering the officers and stressed the need for officers to be professional and also passionate about the work they do.