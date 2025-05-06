ODPP stats highlight family violence

A 37-year-old man was charged with an assault causing actual bodily harm to his 15-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 34-year-old man and two 31-year-old women were charged with multiple counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, grievous harm, unlawful wounding and criminal intimidating their 30-year-old sister-in-law.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim with various items ranging from a rolling pin, kitchen knife, cooking spoon, broom, pinch bar and cane knife.

The accused persons also allegedly threw hot water over the victim.

The alleged abuse took place over the course of one year.

These incidents are part of the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

There were 14 indictments filed in the High Court with a total of 34 counts of non-sexual offences in April.

The counts for non-sexual offences were murder , manslaughter , aggravated robbery, robbery , aggravated burglary , burglary ,theft , assault causing actual bodily harm , act with intent to cause grievous harm ,unlawful wounding , serious assault, grievous harm , criminal intimidation and criminal trespass .

There were 21 people charged with a total of 34 counts of non-sexual offences. Of the 21 people charged, two were juveniles.

There were 17 victims of the 34 counts of non-sexual offences.

A 59-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with manslaughter of a 40-year-old man.

The accused person allegedly assaulted the victim which later resulted in his death.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary, assault causing actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

The accused persons allegedly broke into a 55-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman’s house with intent to commit theft and during the offence, allegedly assaulted the victims.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offences which consisted of house, restaurants, garage and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where two 17-year-old boys alongside a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

