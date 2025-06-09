ODPP records multiple arson and serious crime cases

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has released its November statistics on serious crimes, highlighting multiple arson cases alongside other offences such as murder, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, assault, and criminal intimidation.

A total of 19 indictments were filed in the High Court, covering 31 counts of non-sexual offences.

Among these, six counts were arson-related.

One case involved a 35-year-old man charged with setting fire to the homes of a 65-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman following an altercation.

Another 45-year-old man allegedly set fire to the belongings of a 15-year-old and a 35-year-old individual.

In a separate incident, two men, aged 27 and 18, were charged with arson, aggravated burglary, and theft after breaking into Lakeba Post Office, stealing cash and assorted items, and setting the building on fire.

A 22-year-old man faced two counts of arson, but the matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

Murder cases included a 32-year-old man charged with killing his 52-year-old de facto partner, and a 44-year-old former corrections officer charged with murdering his 38-year-old de facto partner.

Assault-related offences involved a 31-year-old man charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 19-year-old woman.

In another case, a 27-year-old man was charged with an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm to his 18-year-old de facto partner, allegedly hitting her with a piece of wood.

Other offences reported included aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, and criminal intimidation.

A 74-year-old man was charged with criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening his 34-year-old daughter-in-law with a cane knife.

Several robbery and burglary cases involved cash and assorted items being stolen from homes, shops, and streets.

The ODPP also noted that two cases were discontinued due to insufficient evidence or unavailability of witnesses.

