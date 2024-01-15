NZ Police reaffirms support for Fiji Police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The New Zealand Police has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Fiji Police through training and technical aid.

The Fiji Police Partnership Programme team from New Zealand met with Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew at the Fiji Police Headquarters last week.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas such as investigative interviewing, police academy support, K9 development, CID support, and leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

NZ Police Advisor Inspector Mark Pakes highlighted last year’s program progress and achievements.

This includes the success of the Fiji Police Dog team and collaborative efforts in designing standard operating procedures and implementing scenario-based training at the Police Academy.

Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew acknowledged NZ Police’s ongoing assistance in improving service delivery.