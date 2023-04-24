NZ commits to supporting Fiji’s socioeconomic development

NZ Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni

Fiji and New Zealand’s exemplary partnership provides remarkable opportunities to advance sustainable economic development and build a stronger future for the communities in Fiji.

NZ Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has reaffirmed that they will continue to support Fiji’s socio-economic development through the provision of climate change financing, technical support, and capacity building.

Sepuloni says they are focusing on reconnection, resilience, and partnership.

She adds that the Pacific Missions provide an invaluable opportunity for New Zealand to showcase the breadth and depth of its engagement with regional partners.

“Basically, we are reconnecting and discussing things that are of shared significance, with a focus on our region. We are also strengthening the partnership that has existed between New Zealand and Fiji.”

The NZ Deputy Prime Minister says the missions in the Pacific, including Fiji, provide an opportunity for all to reflect on the close ties and the mutual benefit of the political, security, economic, and people-to-people links.