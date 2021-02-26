Nurses in Cyclone ravaged areas receive counselling

Psychological support was amongst the most critical services that over thirty Nurses and Medical practitioners in the Bua and parts of Macauta province needed following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Fiji Nursing Association president, Dr Alisi Vudiniabola, says nurses are facing different forms of physical or psychological challenges during these trying times.

Sub-Divisional Hospital Nurse Manager, Bua, George Dyer says professional counselling is prioritized for these health workers in the Northern Division following the natural hazards over the past few weeks.

“We believe that Nurses will be psychologically affected so we know this is one of the area that we need to see to cover professional counselling.”

Dr Vudiniabola has acknowledged the support rendered by relevant authorities to Nurses in these affected areas.

“I would like to thank Empower Pacific and other organizations who have been able to step in at a critical time soon after the cyclone to offer psychological support and counselling for our Nurses, Managers and those Nurses who were on the ground, heavily affected by the cyclone.”

She adds the Association has spent thousands of dollars to ensure the nurses are fully equipped to provide efficient health services.

“Our members and Nurses who were affected, whether they’re members of FNA or not will be able to get some help or assistance from everyone who is able to donate any other stuff they can spare.”

The Association says Fijian Nurses have sacrificed a lot over the years, particularly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent tropical cyclones.

This indicates Nurses are doing justice to their oath – to serve and place health as well as the well-being of Fijians paramount.