Nurse shortage persists with over 800 roles vacant

There are currently over 800 vacant nursing positions across the country.

Fiji Nursing Association President Miliakere Nasorovakawalu revealed this while speaking on the FBC TV program Your Voice.

Nasorovakawalu said data from March shows that 2,968 nurses are registered with the association, but only 2,150 are currently serving locally.

This leaves 818 positions unfilled.

She added that following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 800 to 1,000 staff departed from the Ministry of Health.

Nasorovakawalu stated most of them left for overseas opportunities, while others joined local private institutions such as Aspen Medical.

She acknowledged the government’s support in developing retention strategies for nurses but stressed that the FNA will continue to advocate for its members.

She added they will keep bargaining to ensure the workforce is protected, especially when challenges like labor migration arise.

