Not everything is for public consumption: Simpson

Fiji Media Association Secretary Stanley Simpson. [Photo: FILE]

Drawing the line between the public’s right to know and protecting individuals from harm is a challenge the media faces every day.

This was the reply from Fiji Media Association Secretary Stanley Simpson, who says once a person steps into public office, particularly those elected by the people, they open themselves up to scrutiny.

He says if a leader publicly preaches morality, for example, speaking against drugs, but is later implicated in such behaviour, the media has a responsibility to examine whether that person is living up to what they preach.

However, Simpson stresses that there are clear boundaries.

He says matters involving families and especially children must be handled with extreme care.

He warns that there have been instances where media organisations have overstepped and intruded into spaces where grieving families deserved privacy.

Simpson says one firm line for him is children.

“So these things, challenges that we have to meet as a team and discuss to make sure that we are responsible with what we’re putting out.”

He adds that ethical decisions must be discussed collectively within newsrooms to ensure reporting remains responsible, balanced and in the public interest without causing unnecessary harm.

