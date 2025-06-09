Northern schools to remain closed today

File Photo

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, advises that schools in the Northern Division will remain closed today, to give families time to recover from recent heavy rains and flash flooding.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on tomorrow, weather permitting.

While conditions across Vanua Levu and Taveuni are improving, some areas still face flooding, blocked roads, and debris.

Article continues after advertisement

Power, water, and traffic flow are largely restored, but soil erosion and accessibility issues persist in certain communities.

Heads of schools may adjust attendance if conditions worsen, keeping the Minister and Permanent Secretary informed.

Across Viti Levu, schools will remain open, but parents are urged to assess safety before sending children.

School heads should monitor conditions and act according to the School Operating Procedures (SOP).

The Ministry continues to coordinate with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Divisional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Safety of students, teachers, and school communities remains the top priority.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.