Northern officers urged to remain innovative

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu has challenged the officers in the Northern Division to become innovative.

While commending the efforts of the officers in the Division in the war on drugs, ACP Driu says they are making an impact and should not let the momentum die.

ACP Driu says lives, families and society become victims of a few who have no remorse for the devastation they cause in the pursuit of personal wealth driven by pure greed.

He adds these drug cultivators and dealers only care about themselves and their pockets.



With major economic developments taking place in the division, and traditional challenges of policing, ACP Driu reminded the officers that a critical component of bolstering economic life is security.

The Chief of Operations says that the vast geographical area of coverage is a challenge; however, the Force has seen consistent efforts to plug these gaps through community policing.

He urged the officers to use their existing Crime Prevention Committees and stakeholders to boost safety and security measures in rural areas.

ACP Driu was speaking at the Operational Readiness Check Parade in the Northern Division yesterday morning.