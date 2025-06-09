Northern farmers urged to shift to high-value crops

[Photo: FILE]

Rural farmers in Fiji’s Northern Division are being urged to move beyond traditional crops and invest in high-value, self-sustaining agricultural products as a way to boost incomes, strengthen self-reliance, and drive long-term rural development.

The call comes from renowned organic farmer and trainer Arthur Mills of Mudrenicagi Farm in Bua, who says many rural communities continue to rely heavily on dalo and yaqona farming practices he believes have limited market growth over generations.

Mills says crops such as vanilla and cocoa are currently commanding strong market prices but are largely being ignored, particularly by younger farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

Insert: 220126PN MILLS MUDRENICAGI

“In most villages and rural communities, there are only two or three farming products, and these are the same ones our grandparents and parents relied on. I’m not saying it’s bad, but there is little progress. It’s time we explore other high-value, self-sustaining products like cocoa, vanilla, coffee, and honey, which have much higher market value.”

He also challenges the perception that iTaukei communities are living below the poverty line, saying such assessments often overlook land ownership and natural resources available in rural areas.

As farmers are encouraged to look beyond traditional crops, agricultural leaders say diversification, skills training, and innovation will be key to building a resilient, sustainable rural economy in the Northern Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.