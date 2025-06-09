North residents charged over dengue risk

Mosquito breeding places [file photo]

The Ministry of Health in the Northern Division has taken several people to court for failing to keep their compounds and surroundings clean, as such conditions can lead to the spread of diseases.

Divisional Health Inspector North Vakaruru Cavuilati confirms the latest case is from Bua, where an individual has been charged and is awaiting a court hearing.

He says this should serve as a warning to households and communities to maintain a clean environment at all times, stressing that under the Public Health Act, the presence of mosquito larvae on any property is an offence.

“In fact, last week we charged somebody here in Bua in terms of the mere presence of mosquito larvae in their premises, and they are to be sentenced in two weeks’ time. It also goes across the Northern Division, and I’m sure it’s also being practiced around Fiji for the other three divisions, to work with them because they have scheduled clean-up days.”

Cavuilati adds that while many villages already have their own clean-up schedules, informal settlements and peri-urban areas remain a major concern.

He says the lack of structure in these areas has led the ministry to step in with clean-up campaigns, awareness programs, and garbage collection particularly targeting mosquito breeding receptacles, two to three times a year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry continues to urge the public to keep their compounds clean, reminding property owners that under Section 109 of the Public Health Act, they can be taken to court if their compounds become mosquito breeding grounds.

