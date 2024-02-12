Non-essential civil servants in North to stay home

[Source: Fiji Roads/ Facebook]

All the non-essential civil servants in the Northern Division are to work from home due to flooding.

This has been done following a consultation between Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka and the Ministry of Civil Service.

While the safety and well-being of every member of the public is paramount, this precautionary measure is being implemented to also ensure every Fijians safety at such times.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office, together with the Ministry of Civil Service, will evaluate the situation again this afternoon and make an announcement accordingly.