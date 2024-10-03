Nomination for president appointment deferred

Aerial shot of Parliament of Fiji [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The parliamentary process to nominate a candidate for presidential appointment has been deferred to a later date.

This item, originally on today’s order paper, was postponed during the parliamentary session.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says that the nomination will be addressed in a special sitting of Parliament at a future date, with details to be communicated in due course.

Under Fiji’s 2013 Constitution, the president is appointed for a three-year term.

The current president, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, was appointed on October 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, the speaker has also indicated that tomorrow’s parliament session will be stood down due to the planned water disruptions in the Suva Nausori corridor from midnight tonight.

He says the parliamentary complex will also be affected as a result of the water disruption and while water trucks will be on standby, it will not be sufficient.

The speaker says he has perused tomorrow’s order paper and the only urgent business will be the bill from the Prime Minister which can be bought forward today while all other matters will be stood down.

This was agreed by the members of the parliament.