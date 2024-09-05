No word on Malimali’s EC role

Barbara Malimali

The appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner is being criticized as she is now under investigation for allegation of abuse of office.

There is also no confirmation from the Electoral Commission whether she had resigned as the Electoral Commission Chair prior to her appointment as the new FICAC commissioner.

FBC News contacted Executive Secretary to the Electoral Commission Sefanaia Tudonu who says he is not in a position to confirm whether Malimali had resigned from her post as chair.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC had confirmed yesterday that Malimali has been appointed as the FICAC commissioner while a day before FICAC had also conducted a search at Malimali’s office.

According to section 5(1) of the FICAC Act 2007 the Commissioner is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission, following consultation by the Judicial Services Commission with the Attorney-General.

According to the 2013 Constitution of Fiji, the Electoral Commission Chair and members are appointed by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

FBC News understands that incase of resignation, the President and COC are informed.

As investigation against Malimali continues, the Leader of Opposition has raised concerns on the issue of good governance and institutional integrity.

Inia Seruiratu says they have nothing against Malimali but the appointee authority.

In a press conference outside parliament this morning, Seruiratu says the government should be held responsible for this.

The opposition leader says he has been a strong advocate for the convention of elimination of discrimination against women and that it’s good to see that women are being considered reasons of leadership not only in government, but in the private sector.

However he says the timing is wrong.

“Given the investigations that are ongoing. And this requires common sense and of course wisdom as well. Particularly on the part of the Judicial Services Commission. Because it paints a bad image of government. And of course it has implications on the appointee herself. So, institutional integrity, good governance.

Seruiratu is hopeful that this will be rectified.