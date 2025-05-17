No wage increase for the time being says Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has again reiterated that there will not be a minimum wage increase in the upcoming budget.

However, he says that this topic is up for discussion in the future.

The DPM is responding to calls by the Fiji Trades Union Congress, which is calling for the living wage rate to increase to $8.

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to this, Prasad says the current minimum wage rate was increased following thorough consultations with the unions and relevant stakeholders, and this process will be followed when the need arises.

“And a time will also come when that has to go up. But right now, in the last two years, the government has definitely moved on the issue of minimum wages.”

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony claims that wage increases over the years have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

“We did launch a campaign some two years ago for a six-dollar minimum wage at our delegates’ conference, and we certainly hope that the government will reconsider this and gradually continue to increase the minimum wage for our workers in this country.”

In response, Professor Prasad says the government has made progress and will continue to assess the situation based on economic conditions and stakeholder input.

“And I want to thank all the employers, the business community, and those who supported this and are accepting the fact that a $5 minimum wage is appropriate at this point in time. But it doesn’t stop the government from looking at these things in the future.”

Professor Prasad says wage reviews will continue as part of broader economic planning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.