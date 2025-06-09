No TIN, no mobile wallet, says FRCS

File Photo

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has issued a firm reminder to the public and businesses that if they do not have a valid TIN, they will not have access to mobile wallet.

In a statement, FRCS says under new budget provisions, all e-wallet users must register their accounts with a Taxpayer Identification Number by 31 December 2025 or risk penalties. They say every individual and business using mobile money must update their details with their service provider well before the deadline to avoid disruptions.

For businesses, the rules go even further, and they must operate a separate e-wallet strictly for business transactions, registered under a valid TIN. They say failure to comply is serious, as offences under the Tax Administration Act carry fines of up to $25,000, 10 years’ imprisonment, or both.

They say non-compliant users may also have their mobile wallet services suspended. FRCS says it is working with all licensed providers to ensure a smooth rollout but is urging users to act now, not later.

For assistance, the public can call FRCS on the toll-free line 1326, 3243000, or email [email protected].

