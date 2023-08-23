No strike, report any anomaly

The rumored strike by nurses tomorrow is not happening.

Acting Minister for Health and Medical Services Filimoni Vosarogo made the reassurance following a meeting today between the Ministry and the Fiji Nurses Association.

Vosarogo says everything was laid on the table, historical, systematic and the legacy issues of the past that needed consideration, urgent or otherwise.

The Acting Minister says staff of the Ministry and the Ministry of Finance will ensure that pays for nurses reflects their new pay backdated to August 1st and are accurately reflected in their payslips.

He says any anomalies will be addressed by the Ministry in the subsequent pay.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is urging nurses to report any anomaly that they find in their pay tomorrow.

The parties were reminded that consultation and continued dialogue should be done periodically and consistently.