No room for rogue operators says LTA

The Land Transport Authority will be intensifying efforts against the rise of illegal rental car operations.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani has issued a stern warning to unlicensed operators, stating that the authority will adopt a firm approach to curb the issue.

Kuridrani says they are committed to reviewing policies to ensure stringent penalties and establish a strong deterrent against such unlawful practices.

“We have observed a concerning rise in this unauthorized business, which not only poses significant risks but also evades tax obligations, undermining fairness within the industry. Rest assured, LTA will adopt a firm approach and review its policies to ensure stringent penalties and forced estate deterrent.

Kuridrani says the rental car industry remains a vital part of the economy, and they are dedicated to preserving its integrity.”

He says they will ensure that only licensed and reputable services operate within the law.

During the annual general meeting yesterday, the Fiji Rental Car Association raised concerns about illegal operations.

