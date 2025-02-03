“No Repeat" scrap may fuel dropouts

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Scrapping the automatic progression, or “no repeat,” policy in schools could lead to a higher student dropout rate.

Opposition MP Hem Chand, drawing on his experience as a school teacher and senior Ministry of Education official, says that students who repeat a grade are more likely to drop out than those who are promoted.

Chand argues that while the Bainimarama government emphasized “leaving no child behind,” abolishing automatic progression could be discriminatory.

He suggests the Coalition Government should instead focus on individual student support systems, smaller class sizes, and teacher professional development.

Chand believes that holding students back a grade can significantly damage their self-confidence, self-worth, and motivation to learn.

He insists the Coalition Government’s move to scrap automatic progression should be supported by thorough research and data.

The government, teacher unions, and other stakeholders have stated that the unofficial “no repeat” policy has significantly damaged the education system, as children are promoted without mastering basic literacy and numeracy skills.