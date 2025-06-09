No reconciliation for alleged Ono-i-Lau harassment, says police

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that there will be no reconciliation for the alleged harassment of health workers on Ono-i-Lau Island in the Lau Group during the festive season.

A team of police is currently on the island investigating the incident, and Commissioner Tudravu says reconciliation will not be an option.

He stressed that communities have a responsibility to protect public workers who are sent to provide essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to state the communities are responsible to look after government officials, those who are providing assistance, those that are being sent by government to provide us assistance,”.

The Commissioner added that if the health centre were to close because of such treatment, it would be the local people who would suffer.

He called on the “Vanua” to take the issue seriously and ensure the safety of health workers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.