No participation until investigations are complete

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, says they remain firm with the decision against those allegedly involved with Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed political party.

These include the seven board members who were not allowed into the management board meeting last Friday.

Gavoka says these members will be denied participation in any affairs of the party until investigations are completed.

“We are protecting the party and we are not pushing anyone away but everything must be done within the law.”

Gavoka says the investigation is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Founding member and former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, has spoken out against her removal from a SODELPA Management Board meeting last week.

A statement from SODELPA had said a leaked email named Adi Litia and others as allegedly being involved in collecting signatures for the registration of a proposed political party by Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking to FBC News, Adi Litia says banning them from the meeting was a breach of the party’s Constitution.

She claims Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, acted unilaterally, and in doing so curtailed the rights of Fijians who voted SODELPA MPs into parliament.

“The representatives of the Constituency Councils who have been restricted from attending the meeting, were in fact elected by the members of those constituency council to represent their voice to the board.”

Adi Litia also says Ratu Epenisa should provide an explanation, given that he was the one who sent out emails for certain management board members to recuse themselves.

“No members can be expelled by the President because he does not have such powers, the power is with the Management Board. If we all respect the Party’s constitution and the constitution of the Republic of Fiji, then that won’t be the best start.”

Adi Litia says as long as Ratu Epenisa is purportedly listening to ill-conceived advice, the Party will always have problems.