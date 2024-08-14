No one to be spared says Ro Filipe

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has stated that the new policy of drug testing will apply to everyone without exception.

The Minister has instructed the Land Transport Authority to develop regulations for mandatory drug testing during driving tests.

Ro Filipe believes that this measure will eventually become a standard part of the licensing process for the Land Transport Authority.

He emphasized that while the drug testing is a response to concerns about PSV drivers being allegedly involved in drug trafficking, it will not be limited to them alone.

“Whether it’s for driving licenses or PSV licenses, whether they are regular or provisional, we should be implementing drug testing as well as random checks in collaboration with the police. I am fully supportive of this approach.”

He stated that he is actively working towards implementing this policy, and expects to see progress in the near future.

At the same time, the Fiji Taxi Association has called on the government to revoke the licenses of any taxi drivers found to be involved in the illegal drug trade.

General Secretary of the Fiji Taxi Association, Ashwin Lal, stressed the importance of ensuring that drivers do not put people’s lives at risk through their involvement in such activities.