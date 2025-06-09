No mercy for fund misuse in schools

[File Photo]

Principals and heads of schools have been warned that any misuse or mismanagement of school funds will face serious consequences.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro issued the reminder while officiating the 2025 Nadi Muslim College Carnival and the groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-purpose hall.

He said while school leaders now have greater financial autonomy, this must come with strict accountability.

“With this freedom comes responsibility. The Ministry of Education will ensure that every dollar achieves its purpose through strong accountability frameworks, clear spending policy and guidelines, and regular performance audits.”

Radrodro stressed that true autonomy means empowered leadership backed by systems that ensure transparency and improved student outcomes.

He also confirmed that key education reforms are underway to better equip students for the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

