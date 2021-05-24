Home

No figure as yet on damage from floods

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 11, 2022 12:40 pm

Teams from the National Disaster Management Office are continuing their visitations to flood-affected areas.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says the aim is to talk with those affected, assess their situations and the assistance they would need.

With no figure as yet on damage as assessment is still being conducted, Seruiratu says they hope to be able to visit the Western Division today to also speak to those impacted.

Seruiratu says teams visited Naqali, Korociriciri, Nabunabuna as well as Wailotua Village No.1 and No. 2 yesterday.

He says these areas are mostly affected by floodwaters during natural disasters adding that a relocation is an option that has been discussed with residents and villages.

“We have our relocation guidelines already launched but this is where the partnership whether its development or disaster-related it’s still a partnership between the communities and government. They have to make the decisions and then the necessary processes will fall into place once that decision has been taken.”

Seruiratu says along with the partnership between communities and government, there are also technical aspects such as Geotech surveys that will need to be conducted if and when relocation becomes the inevitable option.

