No costs against state in high-profile abuse of office trial

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Dr. Neil Prakash Sharma

The Suva High Court has ruled that no costs will be awarded against the State in the case involving former Health Minister Dr. Neil Prakash Sharma, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The matter was called before Justice Usaia Ratuvili today for a ruling on costs and to confirm new trial dates.

Dr. Sharma is charged with two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer. Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice.

Article continues after advertisement

The charges relate to allegations that the three failed to follow statutory requirements under the 2010 Procurement Regulations when awarding tenders for medical equipment in 2011.

Earlier this month, Dr. Sharma’s lawyer applied for costs after the State filed additional disclosures just two weeks before the scheduled trial. Justice Ratuvili ruled today that the State met its disclosure obligations and accepted its explanation for the delay.

The trial has now been set for 2 to 27 March 2026, with the matter returning to court on 3 February 2026 for pre-trial issues.

Bail for all three accused has been extended.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.