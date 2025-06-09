No confirmed officer link yet in viral misconduct allegations

Police say there is still no confirmed link between any serving officer and the viral Viber messages alleging police misconduct, following the completion of the first phase of a digital forensic investigation.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says all devices belonging to the officers named in the messages have been examined, with no conclusive evidence found so far connecting them to the source of the allegations.

The messages, which have circulated widely on social media, allege wrongdoing by several officers and have prompted a high level investigation into their origin and authenticity.

“The digital forensic team has done its part. Phase one is complete. What we are now working on is establishing the link from the source to the officers implicated.”

Tudravu says screenshots shared on social media cannot be relied upon in court until the original source of the messages is verified.

Phase one of the forensic analysis examined both active and deleted content using internationally recognised forensic software, with technical assistance from the Australian Federal Police and United States law enforcement agencies.

The investigation has now entered phase two, which includes reviewing the financial backgrounds of the implicated officers and coordinating with other relevant stakeholders.

“The main person we want to hold accountable is the one who sent the original message. That individual will provide the evidence we need to confirm or refute the allegations.”

Tudravu says a senior detective has travelled to Sydney to record a statement from the individual who uploaded the messages online.

He has reassured the public the investigation remains active and transparent, and that any officer found to have a confirmed link to wrongdoing will face immediate consequences.

Tudravu reiterates that Police remain committed to identifying the source of the allegations while upholding accountability and the integrity of the legal process.

