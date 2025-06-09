No charges in arms seizure case

[file photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has confirmed that no charges will be laid in relation to the firearms and ammunition seized from a vessel in Viti Levu waters earlier this year.

Acting DPP Nancy Tokoisuva has reviewed the investigation file submitted by the Fiji Police Force.

Tokoisuva says there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges against the individuals linked to the case.

As a result, the case has been officially filed with no further action to be taken.

During the seizure, a gun and 600 ammunition were seized through a joint operation by Police, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and Fiji Navy on a vessel in Viti Levu waters in March.

