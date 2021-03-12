No case to answer submission in indecent assault case

The defense lawyer for a former senior executive of a publicly listed company will file a no case to answer submission in court today.

The senior executive is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

The first two counts are in relation to the first complainant who alleges that the senior executive committed the two separate offenses, one in June and the other in September of 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The third count of indecent assault is in relation to the second complainant who alleges that an offense was committed against her in May 2019.

The trial that started on Monday is in relation to the second complainant.

A name suppression has been granted for the complainant’s and the accused by the Suva Magistrates court.

The last prosecution witness took the stand yesterday following which the defense said they will make the application this morning.

The matter will be called at 10.30am.