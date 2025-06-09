Niudamu backs Ra march as sign of democracy

Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu and Opposition MP Ketan Lal

Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu has described the recent march by the chiefs and people of Ra as a positive demonstration of democracy in Fiji.

Niudamu was responding to comments by Opposition MP Ketan Lal, who had expressed concerns that the march posed a threat to the rule of law.

Niudamu urged Lal to recognize the value of the protest.

Article continues after advertisement

“At his age, he should join me in commending the chiefs for marshalling their people to express their opinion on an issue that speaks to the heart of every citizen.”

He emphasizes that a nation cannot progress without allowing all communities to have their voices heard.

The Assistant Minister stresses the importance of understanding true democracy, warning against suppressing public expression.

“Quelling the voices of the people will only result in animosity and perpetual distrust.”

However, he also highlighted the need for the responsible exercising of democratic rights.

He adds that while he wholeheartedly supported the right to protest, he advised the people of Ra that it must be peaceful and within reason.

Niudamu called for constitutional change to be achieved through amicable and lawful processes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.