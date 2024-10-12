NFP members asked to move on from traumatic past

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has called on his members to start talking openly about the traumatic events the nation has faced in past generations.

Speaking at their national convention in Sigatoka today, Prasad says for 20 years they have lived with acrimony, fear and suspicion.

He shares that many of these emotions go back even longer, back to the days of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

Prasad says they are unresolved, never been discussed, they carry these burdens alone, or they talk about them only with their close friends and family.

He stresses that it is time to change this.

“We know that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission may be hard on some people. We also know that it will not solve every problem or resolve every grievance or hurt of the past. But we must begin this process. Only when we understand how we have been affected by our past can we, as a nation, work with confidence towards our future. I want to ask all members of NFP to support this process, to continue to support our government as we work to make Fiji better.”

Prasad says as political leaders they must work together to confront the major issues that confront the nation.

Issues such as national debt, national health issues, widespread incidence of domestic violence and the increasing scourge of drugs.

He says they must work together to build a new economy and a better future for our young people.

Prasad states that the Opposition always has its job to do, which is to criticize the Government and to hold it to account.

He adds they believe in democratic values and because of that they respect the opposition.