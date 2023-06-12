NFA aims to elevate service standards

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is set to revolutionize its services by implementing a series of actionable pillars designed to enhance their operations.

Having provided crucial emergency assistance since its inception in 1995, the NFA has now unveiled a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to catapult its services to unprecedented heights.

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, NFA CEO Sowane Puamau revealed that the organization is currently undertaking a range of initiatives to propel its services to a new level.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is how we intend to transform NFA from the birth of NFA in 1994 to its establishment in 1995. 27 years later, this pillar intends to take or propel NFA to the next level.”

Puamau says the objective is to attain international recognition as an organization operating under the stringent principles of quality management.

He emphasized the NFA’s commitment to transcending the traditional bounds of reactive firefighting, aiming to adopt a proactive approach that anticipates and prevents fire-related incidents.