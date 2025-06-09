New vehicle support for Fiji's healthcare.

The Japanese Government will provide an assistance of one mobile audiovisual examination vehicle valued at $224,991 through it’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Project Programme.

Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Fiji Takada Isami who signed the grant contract earlier today said he the provision would make it the 424th GGP initiative in Fiji, from the Japanese Government, noting that it reflects Japan’s long-standing commitment to supporting communities across the country

“Today, Japan is proud to provide $224,991 for the procurement of a four-wheel drive Mobile Audiovisual Examination Vehicle.”

He said the vehicle is equipped with soundproofing facilities enabling accurate hearing tests to be conducted inside the vehicle.

“This new vehicle embodies the principle of ‘bringing healthcare to the doorstep’ especially for remote and underserved communities.

The vehicle will be used to reach out to communities that have long been difficult to access, delivering essential vision and hearing services to hundreds of children every year.

