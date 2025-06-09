New timber research could unlock millions for landowners

[ Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji / Facebook ]

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says forestry remains a vital part of our economy, contributing about $140 million in value and supporting jobs and exports, especially in rural communities.

However, she says the next phase of growth depends on tapping into lesser-known and invasive tree species that have been overlooked for years.

Bainivalu says decades of research are now helping the sector identify new timber options that can substitute high-value native species such as yaka, dakua and kaundamu.

Article continues after advertisement

She says thirty lesser-known species are under study, with nine already completed and proving useful for furniture makers, carvers and commercial operators.

She adds that research is also underway on invasive species like white tick and African tulip.

She adds that early tests show white tick is a viable light hardwood for house construction, while African tulip is already being harvested for biomass fuel, contributing 4% of the village’s electricity and potentially up to 7% of the national grid as capacity expands.

“Some have built homes with white tick friends dating back to the 1980s. To fully understand the durability of the species, samples are now being tested in all three of our research trial sites around the country.”

Bainivalu says this work increases the value of forests, reduces waste, boosts timber production per hectare and strengthens income for landowners.

Responding, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu welcomed the progress but urged the Ministry to revisit long-standing issues around introduced species such as cordia, mysopsis and kadamba in mahogany areas.

He also encouraged exploring commercial opportunities for species like cinnamon and expanding partnerships with global forestry leaders including Brazil, Indonesia and PNG.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.